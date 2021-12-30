We manage the flow of Texas' power supply.
90%
of Texas
power load
710+
power generation
units monitored
46,500
miles of transmission lines
managed and monitored
Winter 2022
ERCOT prepares for winter weather and high demand for power.
View resources and updates
Operating Reserves:
Loading ...
Loading ...
----
Last updated: Loading ...
Current Demand:
Loading ...
The amount of power the Texas grid is currently
serving
Total Committed Capacity:
Loading ...
The amount of power the Texas grid has available
What we do here at ERCOT
What is ERCOT?
How does ERCOT work?
The Control Room
More
videos