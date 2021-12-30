 Home
We manage the flow of Texas' power supply.

90%
of Texas
power load 710+
power generation
units monitored 46,500
miles of transmission lines
managed and monitored

Winter 2022

ERCOT prepares for winter weather and high demand for power.

Current Conditions

Operating Reserves:
Current Demand:
The amount of power the Texas grid is currently serving
Total Committed Capacity:
The amount of power the Texas grid has available

What we do here at ERCOT

What is ERCOT?
How does ERCOT work?
The Control Room
ERCOT has four primary responsibilities:

  • Maintain system reliability.
  • Facilitate a competitive wholesale market.
  • Facilitate a competitive retail market.
  • Ensure open access to transmission.
ERCOT News

Unplanned Resource Outages Report - Interim

